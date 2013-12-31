Kaomi is an award-winning journalist whose love for telling stories began during her childhood in Minnesota, where she spent countless hours writing and illustrating "books" with reams of paper requested from her parents. These days, her focus is decidedly on non-fiction, believing that some of the best stories to be told are true. Her work for the WSHU Public Radio Group is foused on Fairfield County, but she is heard regularly on all of our frequencies as well as on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also reported for Planet Money, The World, Marketplace, Latino USA and WNYC's Studio 360. Kaomi is a graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.