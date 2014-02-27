Boeing's Smarthpone Would Self-Destruct If It's Tampered With

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Spy Phone.

This is really something out of Bond or Inspector Gadget. You know how if you try to unlock your smartphone too many times it locks up? Well, Boeing is developing a smartphone for government and military use that will all but self-destruct if you try to unlock its secrets. The company has filed papers with the FCC for the phone, a product they're simply calling Black. Any attempt to tamper with the Boeing Black will result in all of its contacts, communication and software being totally erased. Wowsers!

