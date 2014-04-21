GM To Boost Car Production In China

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: The Beijing Auto Show is underway and among the big announcements is this: General Motors says it will boost its production in China. GM said yesterday it will be able to produce five million cars per year by the end of 2015. It sold just over three million vehicles in China last year.

The company has been in fierce competition with Volkswagen as China's most popular carmakers. GM plans to open three factories in China by the end of 2014 and two more next year.