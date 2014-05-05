Naked Cowboy Switches From Briefs To Boxers

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Today's Last Word In Business is, a change of underwear.

New York City's Robert Burck is a Times Square street performer known as the Naked Cowboy.

There's a bit of exaggeration in calling him naked, but only a bit. Mr. Burck performs wearing only a guitar, a 10-gallon hat, cowboy boots and a pair of white briefs. Starting tomorrow, he trades in the briefs for a set of boxers - for a fee.

MONTAGNE: Just as athletes wear hats and other clothes covered with corporate sponsorships, Mr. Burck has made a sponsorship deal with Fruit of the Loom. A company spokeswoman said the Naked Cowboy was a natural fit for the deal because his wardrobe is so important.

