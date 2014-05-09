A Movie About Product Placement — Paid For By Product Placement?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Brand Over Brain.

About Morgan Spurlock's TED Talk

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dives into the mysterious but influential world of brand marketing, on his quest to make a completely sponsored film about sponsorship.

About Morgan Spurlock

Morgan Spurlock is a director and producer. His first film, Super Size Me, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2004, winning Best Directing honors. Since then he has directed, produced and distributed multiple film and TV projects, including the FX television series, 30 Days, and the films Where in the World is Osama Bin Laden?, Confessions of a Superhero, and POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold. Spurlock is also the host of CNN's Inside Man.

