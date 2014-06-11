Emirates Airlines Cancels Major Airbus Order

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with an airline changing its mind. The European giant aircraft manufacturer Airbus is losing a huge order from Dubai's Emirates Airline. Today, Emirates dropped plans to buy 70 Airbus A350 wide-bodied jets, a deal worth close to $22 billion. An Emirates spokesman said the airline is quote, "reviewing our fleet requirement." The A350 is scheduled to go into service later this year, its Airbus's answer to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which is already flying. Airbus says it is still very confident in the future of the A350 program. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.