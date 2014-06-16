Starbucks Brews Up College Educations For Employees

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with the perks of the job. Starbucks is set to announce today it will pay for the college education of thousands of its U.S. employees. According to The New York Times, the program is part of a partnership with Arizona State University. The courses have to be taken online as part of a two-year degree program. The company said the move should improve the quality of its employees and keep them with the company longer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.