Burger King Opens Restaurants In India

We have news of the spread of hamburger chains in India. It is natural that U.S. brands want to do business in a country that may soon have the world's biggest population.

But it is tricky since hundreds of millions of Indian Hindus do not believe in eating beef. Mcdonald's tested the market anyway. And now Burger King has opened a dozen Indian restaurants.

INSKEEP: And as the company moves to South Asia, Burger King has adjusted its menu to fit the market.

MONTAGNE: In India, instead of hamburgers, Burger King is selling chicken and vegetable sandwiches. And they're making a Whopper with mutton. Yes, the hamburger becomes a lamb burger.

INSKEEP: (Imitating sheep) And for those who just can't wait for their local restaurant to open, Burger King is making mutton Whoppers available for preorder on eBay.

MONTAGNE: Won't they get cold?

INSKEEP: I suppose they might. Maybe they'll try to deliver them warm. I don't how that's going to work. Anyway, it's cheaper that way. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

And I'm Renee Montagne.