What Happens When You Run a Company With (Almost) No Rules?
Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeGetting Organized
About Ricardo Semler's TED Talk
When Ricardo Semler became the CEO of his father's company, he reorganized it with the belief that less management and more flexibility meant a better workplace and bigger profits.
About Ricardo Semler
Ricardo Semler assumed ownership of Semler & Company (known as Semco) from his father in 1980. Since then he has tried to design a corporate democracy, allowing employees to design their own jobs, select their supervisors, and define pay levels. He has now applied the same principles to education, banking and hospitality.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.