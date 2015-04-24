What Happens When You Run a Company With (Almost) No Rules?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeGetting Organized

About Ricardo Semler's TED Talk

When Ricardo Semler became the CEO of his father's company, he reorganized it with the belief that less management and more flexibility meant a better workplace and bigger profits.

About Ricardo Semler

Ricardo Semler assumed ownership of Semler & Company (known as Semco) from his father in 1980. Since then he has tried to design a corporate democracy, allowing employees to design their own jobs, select their supervisors, and define pay levels. He has now applied the same principles to education, banking and hospitality.

