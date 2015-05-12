IKEA Offers Breakfast In Bed

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. IKEA has long had cafes in its big box stores, I've always thought for customer starving after wandering for hours through the displays and trying out the furniture. Now IKEA is serving breakfast in bed. For a few days in a trendy London neighborhood, customers can book a bed and order to traditional Swedish morning meal. One difference from the traditional IKEA experience - you don't have to assemble the breakfast yourself. It's MORNING EDITION.