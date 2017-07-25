A View From A Russian-American In Moscow

For many who support President Trump, the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election and possible collusion by members of the Trump campaign is little more than a politically motivated witch hunt.

“Obviously, it’s a witch hunt,” says Edward Lozansky, the pro-Putin, pro-Trump president of American University in Moscow.

Edward Lozansky, President, American University in Moscow; professor, National Research Nuclear University and Moscow State University

