Have We Ever Had It So Good?

These are good times for the American economy.

Unemployment is down, the stock market is up, and new homes are being built. It’s enough to make the president celebrate.

ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome–even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

But at the same time, wages remain flat and our trade deficit remains formidable.

How good is the economy, really? And has it been good to you?

Kai Ryssdal, Host and senior editor, Marketplace; @kairyssdal

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum; chief economist and director (2003-2006), Congressional Budget Office; @djheakin

Nela Richardson, Chief economist, Redfin; @NelaRichardson

David Wessel, Director, Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution; author of “Red Ink: Inside the High-Stakes Politics of the Federal Budget.” @davidmwessel

