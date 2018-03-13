Bonds... Japanese Bonds

Japan has more government debt (outstanding as a percentage of GDP) that Greece did at the height of its financial crisis. To the casual observer, Japan looks as overloaded as a Vegas buffet. And yet the country is somehow able to keep on borrowing at the same low, low rate. Why?

Also, what British (Indian) car does James Bond drive (but only once)?



Your questions, answered.

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and .

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.