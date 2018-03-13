© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Bonds... Japanese Bonds

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published March 13, 2018 at 2:56 PM CDT
Listener Questions

Japan has more government debt (outstanding as a percentage of GDP) that Greece did at the height of its financial crisis. To the casual observer, Japan looks as overloaded as a Vegas buffet. And yet the country is somehow able to keep on borrowing at the same low, low rate. Why?

Also, what British (Indian) car does James Bond drive (but only once)?


Your questions, answered.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and .

Economy & Business
Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
