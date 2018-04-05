Morbidity, Peak Child, And Collective Pessimism
Max Roser and Hannah Ritchie — part of the team behind — specialize in looking at how the world has changed over the very long run; as in centuries and millennia.
Over the course of their research they tend to come across some non-intuitive statistics that tell strange and sometimes wonderful stories about our world. So we called them up and asked them about a few of their favorite bits of data.
Links:
Yields and Land Use in Agriculture
Renewables
Collective pessimism and our inability to guess the happiness of others
When will the world reach 'peak child'?
Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.
Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsand.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.