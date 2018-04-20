© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

The New Bond Villain

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Paddy Hirsch
Published April 20, 2018 at 3:01 PM CDT
3

The 10-year Treasury note is used as a benchmark for all sorts of other loans, like mortgages. It's also used as a kind of forecast for the economy.

And right now, pundits and money managers are fretting about the yield on the 10-year. It's been hanging out just below three percent for a while, and people are worried that if it goes to three percent or higher it could hurt the economy.

But our guest today, Marilyn Cohen of bond investment manager Envision Capital, says those concerns are way overblown.

Economy & Business
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
