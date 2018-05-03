Baby Bubbles

It's been more than a decade since a bursting housing bubble triggered the 2008 financial crisis. And, once again, the housing market is booming. Home prices are rising way faster than inflation. And that's got a lot of people worried about another bubble.

We talked to a developer in one of the hottest markets in the country about what he's seeing on the home front. And we asked an economist at the Urban Institute whether he thinks we're on the verge of another housing bust.

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsand

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.