© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

The Problem With Unobservable Variables

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published July 2, 2018 at 4:55 PM CDT
2.3

Inflation has climbed above the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent. According to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, prices climbed by 2.3 percent in the year through the end of May.

Price stability is one of the Fed's mandates. So should the Fed now act to bring inflation back down to 2 percent? There are reasons to think it shouldn't bother, at least not yet. For one thing, the variables pushing inflation higher might be temporary. Another reason is that inflation has been below the target for most of the recovery, so a period of inflation modestly above target shouldn't be much of a concern.

On the show, we speak with Sarah Bloom Raskin, formerly a governor on the Federal Reserve Board, who adds that the Fed needs to give just as much consideration to its second mandate, maximum employment. Although the unemployment rate is lower than the Fed's estimate for maximum employment, Raskin says that other indicators tell a different story.

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsand.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Economy & Business
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Moneypodcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
See stories by Cardiff Garcia