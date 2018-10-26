© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Lotteries And Happiness

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published October 26, 2018 at 3:46 PM CDT
billion lottery

Today on The Indicator, the hedonic treadmill. This is the idea that when something really great happens to us, like winning the lottery, we might be really happy at first. But eventually we just get used to our new life — and we go back to our baseline level of happiness. Researchers in Sweden have concluded that that does happen, but it's only part of the story.

