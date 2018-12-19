You've Got Mail!

One of the great joys of working on The Indicator is our audience. Our listeners write to us all the time, sometimes with compliments, sometimes with criticisms, but always with something interesting to say ... or ask. Today we answer several listener questions. On the severity of economic downturns, on the minimum wage and on the Australian housing market.

Links referenced in this episode:

-- Update: "Scariest jobs chart ever" (Calculated Risk)

-- The Outlook for the Housing Market (Reserve Bank of Australia)

-- Lessons and Questions from the GFC (Reserve Bank of Australia)

-- Australian housing, the economic parallels with Ireland and the risk of a housing crash (ABC News)

-- Economy surges as Australia's savings ratio hits 10-year low (The Sydney Morning Herald)

-- Australian housing, the economic parallels with Ireland and the risk of a housing crash (ABC News)



-- Inquiry reveals seamy banking practices in Australia — like charging dead people for financial advice (The Washington Post)

