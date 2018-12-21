Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2

What's your key indicator for 2019? Today we ask a couple of our friends what they'll be watching most closely next year. New York Magazine's Josh Barro says he'll be keeping an eye on oil. Jennifer Doleac from Texas A&M says she'll be monitoring diversity in the economics profession. Very different indicators, but both important for the world in which we live.

