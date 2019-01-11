Shutdown Economics

About 800,000 government workers are missing their paychecks, as the impasse between President Trump and leaders of the Democratic Party stretched into its 21st day. Slightly more than half of those workers are expected to keep working without pay because they provide services that are labeled "essential". The rest of the workers have been sent home until the government reopens.

Today, we take a look at three ways in which the shutdown can have an impact on the economy. There's the direct effect on those 800,000 workers who aren't getting paid, the indirect effect of a lack of government services during the shutdown, and, finally, the damaging effects to confidence in the economy.

