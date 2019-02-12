Fortnite Vs. Backpack Kid: Dance Battle Royale

Russell Horning, aka Backpack Kid, rose to Instagram fame after a video of him doing his signature dance move, "The Floss," went viral. Meanwhile, Fortnite — the battle royale game made by Epic Games, and which is among the most popular games worldwide — is making money by selling players upgrades, including one for a dance called "The Floss."

Today on The Indicator, how Backpack Kid is fighting back.

