© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

A Crisis Of Consumer Confidence?

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published April 1, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT
consumer confidence

Consumer confidence has been falling lately. Not by a ton, but it's at its second lowest rate in a year. It's measured by the Conference Board, which crunches a bunch of data and issues a Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) every month. Because consumer spending makes up roughly 70 percent of the economy, economists and politicians pay a lot attention to the way consumers feel, and regard the CCI as an important gauge of the health of the economy.

Right now the CCI stands at 124.1. But what does that mean? How low can the CCI go? And what data goes into the number? So many questions! Stacey called up the Conference Board's Lynn Franco to talk about the current number and how the Index works.

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Economy & Business
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Moneypodcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
See stories by Cardiff Garcia