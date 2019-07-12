Barbie's Homage To David Bowie, 50 Years After 'Space Oddity'

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACE ODDITY")

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) Ground control to Major Tom.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's been 50 years since David Bowie released his seminal album "Space Oddity." To honor the anniversary, Mattel Toy Company has come out with a Bowie Barbie that channels the pop icon's alter ego Ziggy Stardust. She's got the red mullet, gold makeup and the iconic metallic spacesuit - a bizarre tribute, yet oddly perfect.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACE ODDITY")

BOWIE: (Singing) Ground control to Major Tom.