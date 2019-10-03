© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Foresight 2020: Mark Sanford

Published October 3, 2019 at 9:20 AM CDT
Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford speaks to the media with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the state house in Columbia, South Carolina. Sanford is running against the Republican president in the primary election.
Mark Sanford is the former governor of South Carolina and a former congressman. Now, he’s one of three Republicans so far who’ve announced they will run for president against President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

The impetus for Sanford’s run is Trump’s conduct while in office. It’s no secret that he isn’t a fan of the president’s handling of global trade, government spending and financial ethics.

What are the biggest challenges facing his campaign? How does he think he can solve them?

