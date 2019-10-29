Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan On Affordability And The Tech Industry

A great deal of the national conversation is driven by decisions made by state and national officials. But what about decisions that are made much closer to places in the country that many Americans call home?

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan sits down with us to discuss the tech economy, the affordability crisis, access to opportunity, homelessness and worker protections.

How does a local, urban government work to address these issues?

Produced by Stacia Brown.

GUESTS

Jenny Durkan, Mayor of Seattle; @MayorJenny

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.