The News Roundup - Domestic

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces a bid for his old Senate seat, much to the reported ire of President Donald Trump.

Public impeachment hearings on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are set to begin next week.

And citing the President’s feelings towards the newspaper, local Florida lawmakers denied a request to buy a digital subscription to The New York Times for a local library.

These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.

GUESTS

Katie Rogers, White House correspondent, The New York Times. @katierogers

Philip Klein, Executive editor, Washington Examiner; author “Fear Your Future: How the Deck is Stacked Against Millennials and Why Socialism Would Make it Worse;” @philipaklein

Tim Mak, Politics reporter, NPR; @timkmak

