The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published November 15, 2019 at 9:06 AM CST
Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent and top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr. are sworn-in prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
With guest host Todd Zwillich.

The House of Representatives held its first set of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary.

Professional journalists on Twitter criticized a statement released by student journalists at Northwestern University apologizing to protesters for their coverage.

These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.

GUESTS

John Stanton, Freelance journalist, former Washington bureau chief and national reporter, BuzzFeed; @dcbigjohn

Kimberly Adams, Correspondent, Marketplace; @KA_Marketplace

Elizabeth Landers, Political correspondent, VICE News; @ElizLanders

