50 Cent Gives His Son A Private Shopping Spree

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, some kids have extravagant Christmas wish lists. But can any of them top this? 50 Cent's 7-year-old son, Sire, did not just want a toy from Toys R Us. He wanted the whole store. So the rapper dropped $100,000 to temporarily dub the store Sire's Toys R Us and let his son pick out anything he wanted. It must have felt like 50 Cent was basically saying...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN DA CLUB")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN DA CLUB")

50 CENT: (Rapping) Go, Shorty, it's your birthday. We're going to party like it's your birthday. We going to sip Bacardi...