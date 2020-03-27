© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Survey: Working From Home Has Rewards The Office Can't Offer

Published March 27, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many of us have learned that working from home comes with rewards - more comfortable clothing, easy snacking, a few household chores done on the side. A new survey of 1,500 stay-at-home workers has revealed more benefits - 44% say they've changed only temporarily into business attire for a video meeting, while some lean the opposite direction. They admit to switching off the cameras due to a lack of proper clothing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Economy & Business