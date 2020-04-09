Georgia Restaurant's $1 Bills Will Be Divided Among Employees

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For years, customers at a Georgia restaurant have been taking part in an odd tradition, stapling dollar bills to the walls. The Sand Bar on Tybee Island is closed now because of coronavirus restrictions. So the owner, Jennifer Knox, decided to make use of all those dollar bills. She and a team of volunteers spent days taking them off the walls. They ended up with $3,700 and gave that cash to the Sand Bar staff.