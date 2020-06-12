Dangerous Mix-Up: Hand Sanitizer Labeled As Gin Sold In Australia

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A distillery in Australia had a dangerous mix-up earlier this month when it sold nine bottles of hand sanitizer and mislabeled it as gin. They recalled all the bottles without any serious harm done. A few people did accidentally drink the hand sanitizer, though. They're all OK, although it can make you pretty sick. One poor gin lover reported their drink, quote, "tasted horrible." No surprise there. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.