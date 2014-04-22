For Early Childhood Education, Tulsa, Okla., Stands Out

The federal government spends almost $8 billion on preschool programs across the country, mostly on low income 4-year-olds. States spend billions more. But with at least 30 states planning to expand access to pre-K and President Obama promoting "preschool for all," what constitutes a quality preschool program?

NPR's education team set out to better understand what separates the nation's best programs from the rest, and that journey led to a surprising place: Tulsa, Okla. You can read more about early childhood education and what sets Tulsa apart — and watch a video from a Tulsa preschool classroom, here.

