Education

We Look Amazing In These Gowns

By John Poole
Published May 23, 2014 at 9:23 AM CDT

Former Clinton and Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett knocked it out of the park last year at Pitzer College's commencement. We asked the brilliant animator Steve Cutts to bring part of his address to life in pictures. You will likely never look at a commencement gown the same way again.

And yes, the rest of the speech is also worth watching. You can find it in NPR's spanking new commencement speech database, an inspiration machine full of wise and funny words going back to 1774.

EducationNPR News
John Poole
John Poole is a senior visuals editor at NPR. He loves working with talented people and teams to create compelling stories that resonate with the 40 million people who visit NPR's digital platforms each month.
