The (Million-Dollar) Value Of Great Teaching

What's the best way to engage and prepare students? For 10 teachers across the world that's the million-dollar question — literally.

This Sunday, the Varkey Foundation will award $1 million to one remarkable teacher as part of its first Global Teacher Prize. Founded in 2010, the Varkey Foundation is a Dubai-based organization that trains and funds teachers internationally.

Varkey created the prize to bring attention to great teachers and their valuable roles in society, said Vikas Pota, the foundation's CEO.

"We commissioned a study called the Global Teacher Status Index," Pota says. "One of the biggest things we found is that only in China are teachers seen in the same light as doctors. Everywhere else it is a low-status profession. That's where the birth of the Global Teacher Prize kind of came in."

Beginning last March, Varkey received more than 5,000 nominations and applications from 120 different countries. A committee narrowed the group down to 10 people. The winner — selected by a special academy of education experts and advocates — will be announced at a ceremony in Dubai.

The academy evaluated candidates based on criteria that include having innovative teaching practices, preparing students to be "global citizens" and creating dialogue about the value of teaching.

The finalists come from a range of backgrounds and specialties. Stephen Ritz, for example, is a former special education teacher who later developed a for kids at a disadvantaged New York City elementary school in South Bronx.

"We are embedding the art of growing vegetables into strong academic outcomes, hoping to send the first cohort of children from PS 55 to the ," Ritz says.

At Middlesbrough College in northern England, finalist Richard Spencer uses a combination of videos, dances and poems to help students through difficult biology concepts. To learn the structure of a cell, students designed their own theme parks. To teach about the complex chemical reactions known as the Krebs Cycle, Spencer created a song.

"I'm really keen on variety in the learning experience," he says. "If you're enthusiastic about what you do and you have the courage to give things a go, then it rubs off on [students]."

Though the $1 million would be a big help, Ritz and Spencer say the opportunities that come just from a nomination are prizes all their own.

The other award finalists are:

Nancie Atwell (U.S.) has been a teacher since 1973. She founded the in 1990. The independent K-8 school based in Edgecomb, Maine, has gained recognition for its small class sizes, research-based curriculum and teacher outreach programs.

Kiran Bir Sethi(India) founded the Riverside School in Ahmedabad in 2001. Sethi is known for the curriculum for middle school students. This program seeks to get students to empathize with community issues by designing and implementing real-world solutions.

Guy Etienne (Haiti) became headmaster of in Port-au-Prince in 1982. Etienne emphasizes science education by combining innovation with community development. Student projects at the school's annual science fair include a street cleaning robot and a transportation system for the Ministry of Public Works.

Jacque Kahura (Kenya) comes from a family of teachers. In 2009, she founded LIBA (Lifting the Barriers), which focuses on improving education access in rural Kilifi, particularly among female and disabled students. Kahura uses small groups, interactive lessons and field trips to teach about environmental and community awareness.

Phalla Neang (Cambodia) began working with blind children in 1986 as a school director in a Thai refugee camp for the United Nations. Through the Cambodian foundation Krousar Thmey, she became the first Braille teacher in the country's history and helped open Cambodia's first schools for the blind.

Azizullah Royesh (Afghanistan) was 10 years old when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, forcing him to flee to Pakistan. After returning to Afghanistan at the age of 16, he began establishing schools, one of which is now the Marefat School for Afghan Refugees in Kabul.

Madenjit Singh (Malaysia) is the founder of , which runs about 200 free boarding schools for disadvantaged youth throughout Southeast Asia. Because of a large education gender gap, Singh requires male students to bring a female family member or friend who also wants to enroll.

Naomi Volain (U.S.) started as a dietitian, but pursued education in order to work with teens. She teaches Advanced Placement environmental science, botany, ecology and biology at in Massachusetts. In addition to standard coursework, her classes participate in environmental research programs, winning awards at the state level.

