© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

More Color In Kids' Lit: Your Best Picks

By Jacquie Lee,
Byrd Pinkerton
Published March 5, 2016 at 3:38 AM CST
Books are magic.

Last week, Morning Edition's David Greene asked 11-year-old Marley Dias about her quest to find more children's books about black girls.

Her campaign to collect #1000blackgirlbooks has been a big success: Marley now has more than 4,000 books in her library.

Our readers suggested many more titles to add to her list.

Before we get to that, though, we got a great tip on Facebook from Gwenn Mascioli, who suggested checking out the African American Children's Book Fair . It has a whole section of featured books.

On Twitter, many of you shared your favorite books with characters of color:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

EducationNPR News
Jacquie Lee
Byrd Pinkerton