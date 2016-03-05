More Color In Kids' Lit: Your Best Picks
Last week, Morning Edition's David Greene asked 11-year-old Marley Dias about her quest to find more children's books about black girls.
Her campaign to collect #1000blackgirlbooks has been a big success: Marley now has more than 4,000 books in her library.
Our readers suggested many more titles to add to her list.
Before we get to that, though, we got a great tip on Facebook from Gwenn Mascioli, who suggested checking out the African American Children's Book Fair . It has a whole section of featured books.
On Twitter, many of you shared your favorite books with characters of color:
My name is Celia by Monica Brown @MorningEdition @npr_ed #CeliaCruz pic.twitter.com/z9uEjlK5sv— Cipriano Vargas (@TrusteeVargas) February 26, 2016
@MorningEdition The Stories Julian Tells, Alexie's books, Brown Girl Dreaming, Listen, Slowly, My Seneca Village, We Are the Ship. SO many!— Alia Jones (@readitrealgood) February 26, 2016
@MorningEdition House on Mango Street, Bless me Ultima, for pre-k, early readers Last Stop on Market Street— Veronica R. Soto (@verodelchuco) February 26, 2016
@MorningEdition Fishing Day-Pinckney teaches history, diversity, kindness— C Wenger (@cmw4g) February 26, 2016
@MorningEdition @npr_ed The Bluest Eye for confluence of race, gender, sexuality— Carol Barash (@CarolBarash) February 26, 2016
.@MorningEdition @npr_ed @hewittschool Breadwinner, Serafina's Promise, Inside Out & Back Again - all wonderful fiction feat diverse girls!— Jenny Kirsch (@MsJennyKirsch) February 26, 2016
@MorningEdition American Born Chinese. Bonus of being a graphic novel.— Kate B (@MrsStevewithaB) February 26, 2016