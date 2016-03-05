More Color In Kids' Lit: Your Best Picks

Last week, Morning Edition's David Greene asked 11-year-old Marley Dias about her quest to find more children's books about black girls.

Her campaign to collect #1000blackgirlbooks has been a big success: Marley now has more than 4,000 books in her library.

Our readers suggested many more titles to add to her list.

Before we get to that, though, we got a great tip on Facebook from Gwenn Mascioli, who suggested checking out the African American Children's Book Fair . It has a whole section of featured books.

On Twitter, many of you shared your favorite books with characters of color:

@MorningEdition The Stories Julian Tells, Alexie's books, Brown Girl Dreaming, Listen, Slowly, My Seneca Village, We Are the Ship. SO many! — Alia Jones (@readitrealgood) February 26, 2016

@MorningEdition House on Mango Street, Bless me Ultima, for pre-k, early readers Last Stop on Market Street — Veronica R. Soto (@verodelchuco) February 26, 2016

@MorningEdition Fishing Day-Pinckney teaches history, diversity, kindness — C Wenger (@cmw4g) February 26, 2016

@MorningEdition @npr_ed The Bluest Eye for confluence of race, gender, sexuality — Carol Barash (@CarolBarash) February 26, 2016

.@MorningEdition @npr_ed @hewittschool Breadwinner, Serafina's Promise, Inside Out & Back Again - all wonderful fiction feat diverse girls! — Jenny Kirsch (@MsJennyKirsch) February 26, 2016