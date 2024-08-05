Teaching confidence one table at a time: Tonda Thompson of 'She Slangs Wood'

Woodworking is not traditionally a woman’s field — especially among women of color — but one Milwaukee native is defying the odds. Tonda Thompson is setting up shop, including her own sawmill, in the Harambee neighborhood.

I first met Thompson at Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum in Milwaukee’s near south side. The sprawling resting place founded in 1850 has, as its name proclaims, a magnificent tree canopy.

Naturally, some succumb to storms or age, resulting in a mountain of felled trees tucked at the back of the cemetery.

Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM Forest Home Cemetery & Aboretum learned about and reached out to Tonda Thompson - considering her as a perfect fit for their mountain of urban wood.

Thompson can’t wait to start milling the stuff. “These cool pieces over here, we make really cute tabletops. Just chop, chop, chop. At least fourteen,” Thompson says.

Forest Home offered her as much as she’d like. Thompson just has to figure out how to transport the urban wood. Driving back from her inspection, I learned how adept she is at pivoting. Thompson tried her hand at furniture making because she needed a sturdier table.

“At the time my son was three. He wanted to be Mickey Mouse and stood on a glass table and almost broke it," Thompson says.

This was 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic meant her options were limited.

"Not to shame Walmart, but I was like if I buy a table from Walmart, my son will break it,” Thompson says.

Her life couldn’t have been more removed from carpentry. Thompson was a model and took her talent to Los Angeles. She eventually became a skilled photographer and videographer and much more.

To build that sturdy table, Thompson turned to YouTube. “I posted the table online, about 10 days later I had about 10 orders,” she says.

Orders continued to flow in. Thompson’s business "She Slangs Wood" was born from her growing skill and determination. A local TV station picked up the story, followed by a national talk show host.

“So, I guess Kelly Clarkson was watching one day and saw my story and said, ‘Hey bring her on’. That’s what I heard,” Thompson says.

That was almost exactly three years ago. As her business started taking flight, Thompson brought on high school apprentices, starting with Bradley Tech of which she’s a proud graduate.

“These are young women with full carpentry skills — finish and construction carpentry — that are out there right now. And I’m pretty sure they probably brag about it now,” Thompson says.

Susan Bence / WUWM Messmer high school students flocked to Tonda Thompson's woodworking class despite it starting at 7:45 am sharp.

She also works with Messmer High School students. Last winter, a dozen showed up every school day at 7:45 am to learn to build her signature table that easily converts into a bench.

Messmer principal Shenora Staten-Jordan says the students showed no interest in woodworking until Thompson came on the scene. “When they hear that one of the best do it in Milwaukee is here, is going to teach a class then they wanted to join. I think they’ve all have now discovered that they can do this and maybe this something they can do after high school,” Staten-Jordan says.

Thompson intends to bring on a fresh batch of apprentices. But right now, she’s busy putting finishing touches on a building just two blocks from where she grew up in the Harambee neighborhood.

Originally home to a German bakery, the 1910 structure stood vacant for the last 20 years.

1 of 2 — IMG_1383.jpeg Thompson saved a building she said nobody wanted. Its restoration was more than three years in the making. Tonda Thompson 2 of 2 — IMG_1388.jpeg Tonda Thompson

“It was an eyesore to the community. It was a place of nuisance, but now it’s a place of encouragement,” Thompson says.

Today, natural light pours through large windows, showing off her finished furniture along with the work of neighborhood artisans who make quilts, candles and more.

Susan Bence / WUWM Tonda Thompson features fellow artisans work at the store at 128 E Burleigh Street.

“The Harambee and the Riverwest neighborhood is full of makers. Why not put their items in this place too,” Thompson says.

Stepping through a door is Thompson’s fully-equipped shop where she can create and nurture young people to do the same. Behind the building stands her first load of huge logs from Forest Home Cemetery.

Susan Bence / WUWM Next big step - Thompson is about to construct a shed that will be home to her sawmill. Then she can start milling Forest Home Cemetery's urban wood.

“I’m actually at the point where I’ve caught up with projects and I can actually start building the shed next week,” Thompson says.

The shed will be home to Thompson’s sawmill that up until now has lived in her garage.

Thompson takes a minute to reflect. "I’m building skills I never knew I had, until four years ago. I never thought I would be in this space on this journey four years ago,” she says.

Thompson hopes to demonstrate – she’s done it and her community can too. “Teaching people how to have confidence in who they are and what they’re doing and you can accomplish anything,” she says.