Anticipating Irma

With winds in excess of 180 miles per hour, Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded.

Evacuations have begun in Florida as Irma hits eastern Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico.

This comes as Congress is debating sending billions to the Gulf Coast for Harvey relief. Now, the nation is bracing for another storm and its aftermath.

GUESTS

Dr. Kevin Simmons, Professor of Economics at Austin College

Carla Minet, Journalist and executive director of the Center for Investigative Journalism in Puerto Rico; @carlaminetpr

Kate Stein, Reporter, WLRN; @stein_katherine

Angela Fritz, Atmospheric scientist and deputy weather editor, The Washington Post and Capital Weather Gang; @angelafritz

