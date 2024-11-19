Wisconsin advocates push home energy efficiency program funded with Inflation Reduction Act dollars

The Inflation Reduction Act has represented the biggest boost to climate action in the United States. It earmarked $369 billion to drive down carbon emissions and tackle climate change.

That tide will likely turn when Donald Trump is inaugurated. The Republican president-elect has nominated an outspoken climate change skeptic as energy secretary.

In the meantime, people around the country—including in Wisconsin—are putting Inflation Reduction Act dollars to work now.

I met Harrison Phillips and his team in Wauwatosa recently. They were finishing work on a compact single-story house on West Wright Street.

They’re using Inflation Reduction Act dollars to make this home energy efficient.

“Five {union workers} on every Inflation Reduction Act job—working in the basement, that’s working in the attic as well. So, we have a team of two up there, a team of two downstairs, and then a floater around who’s talking with the owner, kind of walking him through,” Phillips says.

Green Homeowners United Rigid insulation board installed in basements can be a key element of an old home's energy program.

The team sealed leaks, insulated the attic and installed a rigid insulation board on the basement walls.

Phillips says every project is unique, "Like of like today’s project, the e roof was kind of leaking, so we had to figure out that. We had a roofer come out and kind of check that out. But, we jumped up there, sealed it up for them and take care of it,” he says.

Phillips works for Milwaukee-based Green Homeowners United.

Susan Bence / WUWM Residential energy lead Harrison Phillips says after carrying out an home energy audit and setting IRA rebate paperwork in motion, the crew complete its work in one day.

It’s among the accredited contractors doing this kind of work, with homeowners who qualify for Inflation Reduction Act rebates.

Kevin Kane is the company’s co-founder. He sees his role as something between contractor and advocate.

“We have been advocating for making sure this program works for people in the two years since it passed. Right after the law passed, I read the thing upside and down as far as what impact it had on homes. And we’ve played the role of advocate for consumers, advisor to public policy experts, working with workforce agencies to try to figure out what is to be expected as this really rolls out,” Kane says.

Nearly $75 million has been allocated to the state to serve Wisconsin residents.

Kane wants projects all over the state to use up those federal funds as quickly as possible “Because that just shows there’s so much good that can be done,” he says

Kane points to the work his company is completing in this small home in Wauwatosa. “This gentleman, kind of a lower income individual - beautiful home and the chance to save a lot of energy,” Kane says.

The project came with a $7,000 price tag. “We were able to utilize different rebate programs - the new Inflation Reduction Act rebates,” Kane says they covered about 70 percent of the cost.

Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program covered the rest. The homeowner paid just one dollar, based on his income.

Kane says his team has worked to make the process as streamlined as possible.

Right now, Green Homeowners United has ten projects in the works and 50 more in the queue. “We have giant wall-pointed charts of the names and where they are, and we’re just working with them every day. You get this form, that form? Did you sign this? We’re slowly but surely guiding them through this process,” he says.

Kane wishes Wisconsin’s Inflation Reduction Act program had rolled out more quickly and efficiently. It’s administered by the state’s Public Service Commission under the umbrella of the Focus on Energy program.

Susan Bence / WUWM Kevin Kane says the blower door test is the final step to determine how much air is leaking in or out of the house after the crew completes its work. The goal is to improve the home's energy efficiency by at least 20 percent.

“At this stage the thing we’re waiting the most on is more approvals and just a speedier process. For example, I cannot help a duplex today. It’s just that that system hasn’t been finalized. At this moment I can only help a single-family home that has lived there for twelve months or more,” he says.

Kane isn’t sure what to expect when Donald Trump takes office. Will he continue or try to abolish the Inflation Reduction Act altogether?

Kane says the opportunity for homeowners to plug into energy efficiencies hangs in the balance.

“The other program is the HEAR rebate for heat pumps and electrification that is another $74 million that is not yet hitting the ground. The part that we don’t know, Wisconsin did not get all that money at the same time. And so we are waiting to hear how much of it is coming to the state and how much of it still yet to arrive," he says.

Kane remains optimistic. During his first term in office, Trump wasn’t able to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“They couldn’t just unilaterally stop it. Instead, they ended up making changes that made it easier or harder depending on who you are to use. We expect that might be similar if they’re so inclined to want to change it,” he says.

Kane intends to focus on what he can help get done, especially in neighborhoods where housing stock is old.

“They also tend to be the homes that have the most to gain because they’ve deferred so much of this because of lack of ability and now we can say, hey do you need a new heating system, do you need insulation,” he says.

Kane’s team recently worked with the owner of an old three-story home on Milwaukee's north side. Her monthly energy bill dropped by more than 60%.