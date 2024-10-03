Wisconsin U.S. Senate election: Candidate Eric Hovde's full interview

WUWM has been reaching out to candidates ahead of the upcoming November election to learn more about where they stand on the issues and what they hope to do for the people of Wisconsin.

Eric Hovde is the Republican candidate for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat. Hovde is the CEO of Hovde Properties, the business founded by his grandfather in 1933. Hovde is also the CEO of Sunwest Bank, a bank owned by his family's business. He has no previous experience as an elected official. He joins Joy Powers to talk about some of the major issues in this election.

In keeping with WUWM's policy on elected officials, these interviews haven't been edited.

