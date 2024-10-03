© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote buttons stack with red and blue colors
WUWM's Voter Guide
Here's a guide to help Wisconsinites vote in the Nov. 5 election.

Wisconsin U.S. Senate election: Candidate Eric Hovde's full interview

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Republican senate candidate Eric Hovde.
Eric Hovde Facebook
Republican senate candidate Eric Hovde.

WUWM has been reaching out to candidates ahead of the upcoming November election to learn more about where they stand on the issues and what they hope to do for the people of Wisconsin.

Eric Hovde is the Republican candidate for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat. Hovde is the CEO of Hovde Properties, the business founded by his grandfather in 1933. Hovde is also the CEO of Sunwest Bank, a bank owned by his family's business. He has no previous experience as an elected official. He joins Joy Powers to talk about some of the major issues in this election.

In keeping with WUWM's policy on elected officials, these interviews haven't been edited.

Tags
Government & Politics ElectionpoliticsWUWMLake Effect
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers