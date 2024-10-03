Wisconsin U.S. Senate election: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin's full interview

WUWM has been reaching out to candidates ahead of the upcoming, November election, to learn more about where they stand on the issues and what they hope to do for the people of Wisconsin.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has represented Wisconsin in the Senate since 2013. She began her career in politics as a Dane County Supervisor in 1986. Baldwin is the first openly LGBT senator in U.S. history and if elected, this would be her third term in the Senate. She joins Joy Powers to talk about some of the major issues in this election.

In keeping with WUWM's policy on elected officials, these interviews haven't been edited.