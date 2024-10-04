In Ripon, Liz Cheney rips Trump. But what's the value of her endorsement of Kamala Harris?

Cross-party endorsements are stepping up in the presidential race, with a big announcement Thursday, Oct. 3, in Wisconsin.

Former Wyoming Republican Congressperson Liz Cheney spelled out her support for Democrat Kamala Harris during a rally with Harris at Ripon College in Ripon, Wis.

Ripon is known nationally as one of the birthplaces of the Republican Party—the historic meeting at the Little White Schoolhouse occurred in 1854. So, it was no coincidence that the Harris/Walz campaign chose that town of now almost 8,000 people, west of Oshkosh, to highlight Cheney’s break with the GOP on backing Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Cheney was vice chair of the Congressional panel that looked into the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol —a protest encouraged by then-President Donald Trump as he tried to avoid leaving office— despite losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Cheney told the crowd at Ripon that Trump’s actions fueled the mob beating and brutalizing of police officers, all to try to seize power for himself.

“I don’t care if you are a Democrat, or a Republican, or an independent. That is depravity, and we must never become numb to it," she said to cheers.

Cheney also criticized former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), who tweeted this week that "voters are long over January 6."

Cheney remarked, “At a time when I have heard many pretty stunning things from Republicans, one of the most stunning was yesterday from your former Gov. Scott Walker who said, basically—people are over January 6th," Cheney said as the crowd booed Walker's name.

Cheney then elaborated on her reasons for supporting Harris for President —including saying that Harris loves the U.S. and will be a president for all Americans.

Harris then extensively praised Cheney, tying her views to Thursday’s location. “We are gathered here today, in Ripon, not far, as the Congresswoman mentioned, from a small building where the Republican Party was born in 1854. Liz Cheney stands in the finest tradition of its leaders," Harris said.

What’s the value of the Cheney endorsement to the Harris/Walz campaign? Winneconne resident Monica Lapin said Cheney offers a very powerful message: “That it’s country over party that’s important.”

But Lapin is pessimistic about the Cheney announcement making a difference with any Republicans she knows. “Sadly, I think they’re locked in. No matter what they hear or see, or anything new, or in the news or judiciary system, it is not going to make a difference for them," Lapin told WUWM before the Ripon event.

That seemed to be true for about a dozen people carrying pro-Trump signs a couple blocks from Ripon College, and cheering at vehicle drivers who gave them a thumbs up.

Sarah Geisthardt of Princeton, WI. downplays the Cheney endorsement of Harris. “That’s her choice. Everyone’s got their own choice as to who they want to vote for or support. That’s fine. I’m happy we’ve got Tulsi Gabbard supporting Trump. I’m also happy we’ve got RFK Junior supporting Trump. A lot of others, too," Geisthardt said.

Gabbard of Hawaii served in the House of Representatives for eight years as a Democrat. And Robert F. Kennedy, Junior was a Democrat before switching his presidential campaign to independent status last year.

A college sophomore at the GOP gathering, Ally Bradley, said it was a smart political move for the Harris campaign to hold Thursday’s event in Ripon, predicting a lot of college students will vote for Harris.

And Bradley?

“I’m pretty stuck in my ways. I mean, when I graduate college in two years, I want to be able to afford a house and I want to afford to live and have a family, and under her (Harris) economy, I just don’t see that happening," Bradley said.

Still, UW-Milwaukee distinguished professor of Political Science Kathleen Dolan said Cheney backing Harris could give some room for other Republicans upset with Trump to cross over.

“A feeling that they’re not deserting their party by voting for a Democrat because here are other prominent Republicans doing the same thing," Dolan said.

But Dolan said it’s hard to say how many Republicans will feel that way.

As for swaying independents, Dolan said, “The people who tell us they’re independent voters and are undecided at this point in the election are really telling us they’re not voters. And so, it’s a relatively small number of people who can really be convinced and are truly weighing one candidate over another.”

Still, whether it’s to try to win some independents or Democrats his way, or just energize conservative voters, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be back in the state on Sunday, speaking in Dodge County.

The county, about 50 miles northwest of Milwaukee, went nearly 2 to 1 for Trump's vision of Republican values as of November 2020.

