Amid Wisconsin Supreme Court election debate over rape kits, a gentle discussion of what they are

Much has been made in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race over the timely testing of rape, or sexual assault, kits.

For a better — and politics-free — understanding of the use of the kits, WUWM turned to the Women’s Center in Waukesha. The nonprofit serves clients who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking. The center’s director of shelter and transitional living, Jessie Trauth, told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach how someone who has suffered unwanted sexual contact might be tested.

