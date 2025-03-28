© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid Wisconsin Supreme Court election debate over rape kits, a gentle discussion of what they are

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT
The Women's Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
The Women's Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Much has been made in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race over the timely testing of rape, or sexual assault, kits.

For a better — and politics-free — understanding of the use of the kits, WUWM turned to the Women’s Center in Waukesha. The nonprofit serves clients who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking. The center’s director of shelter and transitional living, Jessie Trauth, told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach how someone who has suffered unwanted sexual contact might be tested.
Tags
Government & Politics sexual assaultWisconsin Supreme CourtElectionWUWMWUWM News
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach
Related Content