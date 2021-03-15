-
In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has eliminated the state's mask mandate. The court decided Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending the mandate for months through multiple emergency orders.
A new legal challenge to Gov. Tony Evers' latest mask mandate is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, filed less than a week after the Legislature struck…
Updated at 4:45 p.m. CSTA Republican-backed push to fast-track redistricting lawsuits in the Wisconsin Supreme Court met with skepticism during a Thursday…
Updated 1:56 p.m. CSTWisconsin Supreme Court justices on Thursday questioned the legality of an order issued by the state's top health official limiting…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments virtually Tuesday in a case that could determine whether local health officials can close schools during the…
Updated 3:01 p.m. CSTThe Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could affect Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency powers amid the COVID-19…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Green Party presidential candidate's request to be added to the state ballot, ruling that it came too…
Wisconsin's statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers should be immediately ended because the governor did not have the legal authority to order…
Updated at 3:53 p.m. CTThe conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that stripped power from…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s safer-at-home order in a 4-3 decision, effectively removing most statewide orders concerning the…