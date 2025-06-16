How the Minnesota shootings could affect Wisconsin state lawmakers and other elected officials

Eleven Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers are reportedly mentioned in threatening documents written by a man who allegedly killed or wounded four Minnesotans over the weekend. The dead or injured are two Minnesota legislators and their spouses. The alleged shooter, Vance Boelter, was taken into custody Sunday night.

What might be the potential impact of the shootings on public information and policy?

docs.legis.wisconsin.gov Sen. Dianne H. Hesselbein, D-Middleton, minority leader of the Wisconsin Senate, represents District 27.



The attacks in Minnesota were mentioned several times at the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention Saturday night in Wisconsin Dells. State Senate Minority Leader Diane Hesselbein, D-Middleton, says she was shocked, saddened and angry.

“In America, and here in Wisconsin, we should, and we must, resolve political differences with conversation and debate. Not at the point of a gun, and not with violence," Hesselbein told the registered audience of about 700 people.

It isn’t clear if Hesselbein is listed in documents the alleged Minnesota shooter wrote and that police found during searches. Democratic sources told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the 11 lawmakers from Wisconsin mentioned include eight women and three men.

The weekend shootings prompted a think tank, the Brennan Center for Justice, to highlight a survey it released last year that said 43% of state legislators nationwide had experienced threats in the three previous years. The survey said concerns about abuse — defined as insults, harassment, threats and/or physical attacks — have made 12% of state lawmakers less interested in running for higher office.

Courtesy of Brennan Center for Justice Gowri Ramachandran, Brennan Center for Justice

Brennan’s Gowri Ramachandran says the research also reported 20% of lawmakers said they are less likely to work on very controversial or hot-button issues.

“Which I personally think is a really high number, given that part of why people go into public service to do is take on challenges and lead on what they care about, what they’re passionate about and what their constituents want,” Ramachandran told WUWM on Sunday.

Ramachandran says the survey and additional interviews showed increased and consistent security would ease lawmakers' concerns. So would more information and training in safety procedures — including how to protect their homes. The Minnesota shootings occurred at two residences.

Ramachandran says the weekend events may also prompt more debate over listing the home addresses of elected officials. She says the issue is complicated: “In a lot of jurisdictions, lawmakers have to live in the district that they represent. And so, somebody needs to confirm that they’re actually complying.”

Wisconsin candidates have to list their address on their candidate nomination papers. Ramachandran says a few states have started allowing the redacting of addresses of lawmakers who can show good cause that they’ve been threatened.

Last week, Republican Wisconsin lawmakers working on the proposed state budget refused to OK a Democratic plan for a new law enforcement agency to protect Wisconsin judges.

