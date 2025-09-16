© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR's 'Sources & Methods' podcast explores American national security

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:20 PM CDT
Each Thursday on "Sources & Methods," host Mary Louise Kelly and a team of NPR correspondents will discuss the biggest national security news of the week.
Sources & Methods
/
NPR
Each Thursday on "Sources & Methods," host Mary Louise Kelly and a team of NPR correspondents will discuss the biggest national security news of the week.

Mary Louise Kelly spent a decade as national security correspondent for NPR News. In her work, Kelly has reported from Russia, North Korea, Iran and Ukraine.

With so much happening internationally, it can be hard to keep track of how events in faraway places matter here at home. To help listeners, Mary Louise Kelly started a new national security podcast called Sources & Methods. Every Thursday, Kelly and a team of NPR correspondents dig into the biggest national security stories.

Kelly joins Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski to share more about the podcast.

Kelly says, "My goal was, gosh, wouldn't it be great if all of us had two really smart friends covering really interesting beats and we could call them and be like, 'What's going on? I saw this headline — what does it mean? What are you hearing?'"

_
Tags
Government & Politics WUWMLake EffectForeign Policy
Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Related Content