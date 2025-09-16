NPR's 'Sources & Methods' podcast explores American national security

Mary Louise Kelly spent a decade as national security correspondent for NPR News. In her work, Kelly has reported from Russia, North Korea, Iran and Ukraine.

With so much happening internationally, it can be hard to keep track of how events in faraway places matter here at home. To help listeners, Mary Louise Kelly started a new national security podcast called Sources & Methods. Every Thursday, Kelly and a team of NPR correspondents dig into the biggest national security stories.

Kelly joins Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski to share more about the podcast.

Kelly says, "My goal was, gosh, wouldn't it be great if all of us had two really smart friends covering really interesting beats and we could call them and be like, 'What's going on? I saw this headline — what does it mean? What are you hearing?'"