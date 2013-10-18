© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

AOL Takes No. 1 Spot For Online Video Ads

By Laura Sydell
Published October 18, 2013 at 3:00 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now, even with that positive news, Google is still not the leader in online video advertising. That would be AOL. The Internet pioneer leaped over its competitors last month, to take the No. 1 spot. NPR's Laura Sydell explains how that happened.

LAURA SYDELL, BYLINE: The secret to AOL's video advertising success - acquisition. Last month, AOL took ownership of Adap.TV, for which it paid over 400 million bucks. Clark Fredrickson, of the research firm eMarketer, says Adap.TV sells video advertising packages that appear on sites all over the Web.

CLARK FREDRICKSON: A video over the banner of your local newspaper's website, for example.

SYDELL: Or those 30-second ads that stand between you and that sports clip you want to watch on ESPN's website. Adap.TV was just behind Google in video ad views before AOL took it over. Now, Comscore tracked the combined companies with 15 percent more views.

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is banking on Internet video. AOL has also got some A-list celebrities producing Web series for the company - like Sarah Jessica Parker.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER: It's called "City Ballet."

SYDELL: eMarketer predicts online video ad spending will double by 2016, to over $8 billion.

Laura Sydell, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Laura Sydell
Laura Sydell fell in love with the intimate storytelling qualities of radio, which combined her passion for theatre and writing with her addiction to news. Over her career she has covered politics, arts, media, religion, and entrepreneurship. Currently Sydell is the Digital Culture Correspondent for NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, andNPR.org.
