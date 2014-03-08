Die-Hard Disney Fans Band Together At The Happiest Place On Earth

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with host Arun Rath about a phenomenon emerging at the Disneyland. Packs of Disney fans have started meeting up at Disneyland with matching gear and group names — like The Neverlanders and Walt's Misfits. Disney gangs? Not quite. Many have started to incorporate elements of community service into their meetups.

They also discuss efforts to make South Korea a friendlier place for entrepreneurs.

