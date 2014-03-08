© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Die-Hard Disney Fans Band Together At The Happiest Place On Earth

By NPR Staff
Published March 8, 2014 at 4:00 PM CST

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with host Arun Rath about a phenomenon emerging at the Disneyland. Packs of Disney fans have started meeting up at Disneyland with matching gear and group names — like The Neverlanders and Walt's Misfits. Disney gangs? Not quite. Many have started to incorporate elements of community service into their meetups.

They also discuss efforts to make South Korea a friendlier place for entrepreneurs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 2  — The Main St. Elite is among the clubs that regularly gather in Disneyland.
The Main St. Elite is among the clubs that regularly gather in Disneyland.
/ @ivan25ooze
2 of 2  — South Korean President Park Geun-hye is investing in entrepreneurship.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye is investing in entrepreneurship.
/ Getty Images

