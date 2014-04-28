© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
To Save A Satellite, Former NASA Guy Takes Crowdfunding To Space

By NPR Staff
Published April 28, 2014 at 3:00 PM CDT
An artist's rendering depicts the satellite ISEE-3/ICE during its planned lunar fly-by in August 2014.
Keith Cowing discusses his campaign to save an old 1970s NASA spacecraft from becoming space junk. ISEE-3/ICE is a satellite that was once used to monitor space weather, but it's been unused for decades. NASA doesn't want to spend the money to bring it back to life, but Cowing and his colleagues are determined to do it. If they can raise $125,000 on a crowdfunding site called RocketHub, Cowing says they'll contact ISEE-3/ICE, wake it up and put it back to good use.

