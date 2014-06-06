How Does Henry Ford's Great-Grandson Envision The Future?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting There.

About Bill Ford's TEDTalk

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford describes how we can create a green future of smart roads and smart cars.

About Bill Ford

It's clear that the mobility model that we have today simply will not work tomorrow.

William Clay Ford Jr. is the Executive Chair of the Ford Motor Company, founded by his great-grandfather, Henry Ford, in Detroit. He joined Ford Motor Company in 1979 as a product planning analyst and has held a variety of positions.

Ford joined the Board of Directors in 1988 and has been its chairman since 1999. He says he's looking toward a future that's not simply about selling more cars; cars have to be greener and cleaner, and move more efficiently on smarter roads.

And he says sometimes people should leave their cars at home and take public transit, bike, or walk.

